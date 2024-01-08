Fargo's Juno Temple Was Deeply Frightened By This Scene In Season 5

This article contains spoilers for season 5, episode 8 of "Fargo." It also deals with domestic violence and reader discretion is advised.

No one expects stories told within the "Fargo" franchise to be light and fluffy, but season 5 of the anthology television series is absolutely brutal. There has been plenty of violence, familial dysfunction, and cruelty in previous seasons of the series, but almost nothing holds a candle to the viciousness of Jon Hamm's Sheriff Roy Tillman. Roy has no problem killing people in order to get his way, much like many of the series' other villains, but he also really has no problem abusing his wives. He even thinks the abuse is fully justified, at one point comparing his second wife Nadine (Juno Temple) to a wild horse that needs to be broken. Nadine managed to escape Roy and lived with a new husband, a new name (Dorothy, "Dot" to her friends), and even a daughter, but the season begins with her evil ex going out of his way to hunt her down.

Nadine/Dot and Roy have been careening toward one another for the whole season, and in episode 8, they finally reunite in a spectacular, violent way. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Temple explained that there were major precautions taken on set to ensure that everyone felt safe during one particular scene because even reading it felt absolutely terrifying.