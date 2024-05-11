Every Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Character, Ranked By How Much You Want To Hang Out With Them

Apes not kill apes ... and humans not spoil humans. Be warned: This article contains comprehensive spoilers for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

If I were living on a planet of the apes after a man-made virus wiped out the majority of humankind and left our simian overlords in charge, I would simply try to get along with everybody. Seriously, I'd like to know why nobody has ever thought of that before in the entirety of the "Planet of the Apes" franchise. The sociopathic Koba is itching to duel-wield machine guns from horseback? Just give the poor ape a Snickers! Woody Harrelson's up to no good as the military leader of a cult-like group of soldiers, clinging to the last vestiges of power they have left? Honestly, Caesar, maybe consider the possibility that even Colonel Kurtz had his good days and bad days before going full "Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt" on them. A friendly gesture goes a long way, is all I'm saying!

Okay, luckily, nobody in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is as much of a naïve sap as I am. After a brazen attack on his village, young Noa (Owen Teague) must travel far and wide to track his people down — all while dodging rogue ape patrols under the command of Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), learning about the history of ape kind from wise orangutan Raka (Peter Macon), and dealing with the annoying presence of the human Nova/Mae (Freya Allen). Some prove to be allies, some are enemies, but all turn out to be fully-dimensional characters we'd 100% see ourselves hanging out with.

So, naturally, we've rounded up all the major players and ranked them based on only the most rigorous journalistic standards. What a wonderful day, indeed.