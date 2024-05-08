Does Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

It's been seven years since director Matt Reeves concluded Caesar's story with 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes." But that movie wasn't the definitive ending for the long-running sci-fi franchise by any means. Now, the apes are finally back on the big screen in director Wes Ball's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." Featuring a new cast in a new timeline years removed from the previous trilogy, this is a new start for the series. So, are moviegoers going to have to stick around during the credits to see what the future holds?

Credits scenes are a staple of franchise filmmaking in the modern era. Given that Disney is now in control of "Planet of the Apes," it doesn't feel out of character for there to be a tease of something else to come down the line. For those headed to a theater to see "Kingdom," we're here to give a spoiler-free guide to this film's credits scenes, or lack thereof. Seriously, we're not going to spoil anything. We just want to arm people with the knowledge they need before heading to the theater. Let's get to it.