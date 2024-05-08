Does Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's been seven years since director Matt Reeves concluded Caesar's story with 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes." But that movie wasn't the definitive ending for the long-running sci-fi franchise by any means. Now, the apes are finally back on the big screen in director Wes Ball's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." Featuring a new cast in a new timeline years removed from the previous trilogy, this is a new start for the series. So, are moviegoers going to have to stick around during the credits to see what the future holds?
Credits scenes are a staple of franchise filmmaking in the modern era. Given that Disney is now in control of "Planet of the Apes," it doesn't feel out of character for there to be a tease of something else to come down the line. For those headed to a theater to see "Kingdom," we're here to give a spoiler-free guide to this film's credits scenes, or lack thereof. Seriously, we're not going to spoil anything. We just want to arm people with the knowledge they need before heading to the theater. Let's get to it.
Does Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have a credits scene?
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" does not have a traditional credits scene. There is no additional footage once the credits begin rolling. There is, however, a little something that audiences might want to stick around for (and listen for). Beyond that, though, there's no need to fear that you're missing some sort of conversation-worthy scene that sets up the future of the potential franchise or anything like that. "Kingdom" is already the longest film in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise to date, and Ball didn't feel the need to go beyond that.
Andy Serkis did not return for this new film, but Ball did assemble an impressive ensemble. The cast includes Owen Teague ("The Stand"), Freya Allan ("The Witcher"), Kevin Durand ("Abigail"), Peter Macon ("The Orville"), and William H. Macy ("Ricky Stanicky").
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" hits theaters on May 10, 2024. You can read the film's official synopsis below. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver ("Rise of the Planet of the Apes") penned the screenplay alongside Patrick Aison ("Prey"), and Josh Friedman ("Avatar: The Way of Water").
Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.