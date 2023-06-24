No, That's Not Teddy Sears In The Flash – But It Sure Looks Like Him

This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

It's hard to know where to start with "The Flash." The Scarlet Speedster's solo outing spent well over a decade in development and initially promised to serve as mainstream audiences' introduction to the concept of the multiverse ... only to be severely beaten to the punch. Now that it's finally playing in theaters following a heavy-handed promotional campaign, it's shaping up to be a historic box office blunder (and not an especially good one, either).

That's just a very crude précis of the whole thing. There's also the Ezra Miller of it all, along with the growing controversy over the movie's bewilderingly bad CGI (with director Andy Muschietti making the dubious claim that the weird VFX were "intended"). Meanwhile, the technique used to clone Miller was top-notch, which only adds to the tropical storm of confusion surrounding this movie.

So, while we're doing the whole confusion thing, why not add some more? If you're not up to date on the plot of "The Flash," it involves Miller's Barry Allen traveling back in time to save his mom's life, only to end up in an alternate timeline alongside an alternate version of himself, Michael Keaton's Batman, and Sasha Calle's Supergirl. After the ragtag group try to team up against Michael Shannon's Zod (returning from "Man of Steel"), there's a cataclysmic event that sees the very fabric of the multiverse begin to disintegrate. And among the various upsetting CGI cameos that arise from this multiversal collapse, there's one particular uncanny vision that seems to be causing its own mini controversy.