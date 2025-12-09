15 Best Christmas Movies On HBO Max

This holiday season, we're all remembering what this time of year is truly about. Family. Food. Forgetting to cancel your streaming service subscription after they crack down on password sharing and jack up prices before a single snowflake has fallen. Ah, Christmas!

At least until David Zaslav sells Warner Brothers to Netflix like a Nintendo on Black Friday (pending a hard-earned visit by three ghosts on Christmas Eve — and/or the FTC), HBO Max does have a notably unique catalog of Christmas movies on offer as of writing. While Disney+ and Hulu enjoy the daunting range of content owned by the House of Mouse, and Netflix carves its own piece of the pie (mostly with schlocky but sweet Christmas romantic comedies), HBO is the destination for those who prefer to celebrate the holidays shaking with laughter like bowls full of jelly.

Alongside classics from the golden age of Hollywood and several modern wintry staples we can't live without (and, yes, even a rom com or two), subscribers can enjoy Christmas comedies from both sides of Santa's list. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, here are the best Christmas movies on HBO Max.