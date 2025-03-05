12 Best Reese Witherspoon Movies & TV Shows Ranked

When Reese Witherspoon first debuted on-screen in the early '90s, nobody could've anticipated she'd become one of the richest women in America (according to Forbes). Her career began as a teen, when an audition for "The Man in the Moon" landed Witherspoon the lead role. The young actress' career blossomed over the next two decades with coming-of-age movies, romantic dramas and comedies, and biopics that proved her acting chops were no fluke.

Beyond her dozens of roles, Witherspoon has also put in the work behind the scenes with her production company HelloSunshine, who have been behind not only Witherspoon's own projects but massive success stories like David Fincher's "Gone Girl." Between her producing resume and her philanthropic efforts, it's no surprise that her career in 2025 is a product of good will and hard work.

As one of the best rom-com actors in all of Hollywood, it's possible that many fans of Witherspoon have seen her work in films like "Cruel Intentions" and "Four Christmases" without seeing some of the best performances in her career. Here is our list of Reese Witherspoon's best films and TV shows.