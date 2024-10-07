10 Years Ago, One Of David Fincher's Best Films Saw The True Crime Craze Coming

The true crime genre is older than you might think. It dates back to England in the mid-1500s, back when "crime pamphlets" containing bloody, tawdry stories of local crime began circulating among the educated aristocracy. People have almost always been fascinated by the darker sides of humanity, but there was something extra illicit about reading stories of real crimes, and the market for these pamphlets boomed. In the 1800s, the morality of these stories came into play, and fictional crime stories with heroic detectives became more common. True crime became a sort of dirty subgenre, a "guilty pleasure" for the morally bankrupt, even as true crime books became bestsellers. Then, around 2014, it all changed seemingly overnight.

Right at the front of the seemingly meteoric rise in the genre's popularity was "Gone Girl," David Fincher's adaptation of the Gillian Flynn novel of the same name, a fictional story about how we all engage with true crime. Though the novel blew up in 2012, the movie took things a step further, and it helped predict our current cultural obsession with all things true crime. In 2024, true crime dramatizations like Ryan Murphy's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" and documentary-style shows like "Missing: Dead or Alive?" both regularly top the streaming charts, and it seems like there is no crime too disturbing to treat as entertainment. 10 years ago, "Gone Girl" not only predicted this rise but gave us a warning about just how complicit true crime audiences can become.

(It might go without saying, but spoilers for "Gone Girl" to follow.)