Legally Blonde 3 Is Taking Inspiration From Top Gun: Maverick

What exactly does a film series like "Legally Blonde" have in common with a film series like "Top Gun"? On paper, it wouldn't seem like much. One is a Dad Film chock full of dangerous stunts and enough machismo to power a small CrossFit gym. The other is a chick flick — a darn good one, mind you — swathed in pink costumes, memorable one-liners, and a satisfying Girl Power message. But "Top Gun," like "Legally Blonde," has the power of an eternally-enthusiastic fan base on its side, one that merited a sequel almost decades after the original came out. And given the mind-boggling success of said sequel, it's clear that everybody's got a little need for speed — not to mention a healthy appetite for nostalgia.

"Top Gun" isn't the only franchise looking to build out its legacy decades later — and certainly not the last to face its fair share of delays. The third installment in the "Legally Blonde" story was first announced in 2018, then slated for a 2020 release. In 2020, the film was pushed back to 2022. And now, after series star Reese Witherspoon's comments about the threequel, it seems like "Legally Blonde 3" could be delayed even further.

Of course, not all hope is lost. "I'm still hoping that 'Legally Blonde 3' is gonna come together in the right way," Witherspoon told USA Today. "The right way" is a pretty telling piece of info, especially as Witherspoon went on to discuss her desire to "safeguard" the "Legally Blonde" legacy characters. "I feel like these characters are my friends," she continued. "I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story."