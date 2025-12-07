10 Best Characters In DC Comics' Absolute Universe, Ranked

A year into the experiment that is DC's Absolute Universe, it's time for all comic book fans to finally admit one thing they never thought they would: Darkseid is a pretty good writer. The Dark Lord of Apokalips (having entered into a transdimensional state of being that grants him universe-creating abilities) is responsible for guiding the development of this reality in DC Comics lore, wanting to create a universe where his myopic philosophy is cosmic law, and heroes thereby must fight for justice with the odds eternally stacked against them.

In actual reality, of course, the Absolute Universe is run by a team of DC's most-talented writers and artists: Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman (who craft the Eisner Award-winning dark fantasy myth of "Absolute Wonder Woman"), Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval (the might behind the revolutionary "Absolute Superman"), Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles (bringing up a lone Wally West in "Absolute Flash"), Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay (whose cosmic nightmares fuel "Absolute Green Lantern"), and Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez (bending thoughts and pages through "Absolute Martian Manhunter"). "Absolute Batman" — arguably the flagship title of this initiative — is drawn by Nick Dragotta and written by Scott Snyder, the latter of whom also shepherds the universe overall.

These comic creators have gone to great lengths to surprise readers with totally reimagined characters that are not only interesting and unexpected but just as engaging as their mainstream counterparts — if not moreso, in some ways. As they prepare to face the impending existential threat that is the Absolute Justice League, we can't help but shout out our favorite heroes and villains in DC's Absolute Universe comic book epic so far.