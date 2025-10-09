DC's Absolute Universe Debuted A Justice League No One Expected

DC's Absolute Universe has thus far kept its heroes siloed off from each other, which is one reason every series feels so unique and the Absolute publishing initiative has been such a success. The books do share a common setting though, and it was only a matter of time before crossovers happened.

"Absolute Batman" and "Absolute Wonder Woman" will be the first crossover this December, when Bruce and Diana team up for a two-part adventure. Is this the first step towards the Absolute Justice League? The heroes may well pool their resources as a team, but as of now, the name "Justice League" is taken.

The new one-shot "Absolute Evil" #1 (written by Al Ewing, drawn by Giuseppe Camuncoli) features a meeting between the main villains of five "Absolute" books: the Joker ("Absolute Batman"), Veronica Cale ("Absolute Wonder Woman"), Ra's al Ghul ("Absolute Superman"), Elenore Thawne ("Absolute Flash"), and Hector Hammond ("Absolute Green Lantern").

The Absolute Universe is a dystopia where these villains are all in positions of Earth-moving power. Cale is the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Joker, Ra's al Ghul and Hammond are all business titans, and Thawne is a black-ops weapons researcher. That's not a symptom of a corrupted system, it's the intended result of one rotten to its core. The five villains understand that the world is working the way it always has, and it's their duty to protect it.

The problem, though, is that too many "monsters" are popping up at once. Left unfettered, they'll inspire others to think a better, freer, and more equal world is possible. To have a hope of vanquishing hope, these power players will have to combine their resources.

Since the laws and power of this world are on the side of evil, it only makes sense that these villains choose to call their alliance the Justice League.