Absolute Batman Just Achieved An Astonishing Milestone For Comic Books

If you like Batman at all, you should be reading "Absolute Batman" by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. Twelve issues in, and there hasn't been a monthly Batman comic this good and exciting since... well, since Snyder was writing the main "Batman" comic back in 2016.

Snyder already left his mark on Batman history with that run, particularly by introducing new villains the Court of Owls. In "Absolute Batman," he's gone for radical changes and tuned into the world he's writing in and for. There's still Gotham City, and Bruce Wayne is still Batman, but the usual details are distorted. This Bruce is not a billionaire, he's a working class guy fighting against the systems that rule the world and the monsters they've created.

The book is doing something right, because "Absolute Batman" has been the best-selling comic on the direct market for months. The volume 1 collected edition, "The Zoo," has also recently placed no. 5 on the New York Times bestseller lists for Graphic Books and Manga. "The Zoo" is the only DC/Marvel superhero comic on the list, ranking just under new volumes for serialized manga/manhwa "Solo Leveling" and "Jujutsu Kaisen" and ahead of "Spy x Family" and "Dandadan."

It's no secret that manga has been leaving DC and Marvel's superhero comics in the dust, sales-wise. Manga is a medium of variety that's always bringing in new readers, whereas superhero books feel calcified, appealing to a shrinking (and aging) core reader base. For evidence, just walk into your local Barnes & Noble; there'll be two-three times as many shelves holding manga compared to the shelves holding American comics.

DC, at least, is aware of this and is trying to catch up. They've been publishing "Compact" editions, or manga sized (and priced) versions of popular DC comics. DC Executive Editor Chris Conroy also said one of the goals of the "Absolute" line was to bring in manga readers with comics that share that style.

"There is a vast pool of readers out there who are experiencing serialized comics through manga and not through Western superheroes. Their first reference point either starts with manga, rather than with our material, or the elements of our material that have already been reflected through manga, like 'Chainsaw Man' or 'My Hero Academia.'

Dragotta's action in "Absolute Batman" mixes dynamic and gruesome as well as "Chainsaw Man" author Tatsuki Fujimoto does, while the monstrous designs of the villains so far feel inspired by the demonic Apostles from Kentaro Miura's dark fantasy "Berserk."

The added appeal of the "Absolute Universe" is, while the characters are familiar, they're starting over at square one. This sort of reboot isn't novel, granted; Marvel Comics did it twice with the "Ultimate Universe," first in 2000 and then again in 2023. Yet while historically I've been more of a Marvel guy, I admit that "Absolute" is the line that feels fresher and like it's making bigger swings. "Absolute Batman," which launched the line, is leading this advance force.