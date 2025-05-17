DC's Wild New Batman Comic Gives A Classic Villain A Horror Movie Makeover

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love Batman, odds are you also love Batman villains. You'll find nary a more eclectic gallery of rogues in superhero comics. All of the A-list crowd at Arkham Asylum have distinct gimmicks and designs, and each one contrasts Batman in a unique way.

Take Victor Fries/Mr. Freeze, who is synonymous with his robotic suit (which keeps him at subzero temperatures he needs to survive) and freezing ray. But writer Scott Snyder's ongoing comic series "Absolute Batman" has introduced the most radical reinvention of Freeze yet.

Set in a new universe, "Absolute Batman" follows a young Bruce Wayne who becomes an angrier, more violent (but still non-lethal) Batman. This Bruce has few of the resources that he traditionally does, which means he needs to rely even more on his ingenuity. (The synopsis for "Absolute Batman" #1 teases: "Without the mansion ...without the money ...without the butler ...what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight!")

Mr. Freeze is the villain of the book's second arc, the two-issue "Zero" (read that with an "Absolute" preceding it). Drawn by Marcos Martín (filling in for regular artist Nick Dragotta), Absolute Freeze debuts on the last page of "Absolute Batman" #7. This Victor Fries is still a cryogenicist; he runs a Gotham City cryogenics company, V-Core, which offers Gotham's wealthiest the chance for a deep sleep and virtual immortality.

But Fries' obsession with ice has changed him in a different way. Fries was mutated by an ancient bacteria preserved in and released from a glacier. As a result, he doesn't walk around in a bulky suit. Instead, he can change into a lanky, tall, red-eyed and blue-skinned (literal ice in his veins) monster. This Freeze has the silhouette of the Slender Man, or alternatively, Carel Struycken in blue face-paint.

DC Comics

"Absolute" Mr. Freeze doesn't need a freezing ray to spread the cold (note Bruce's face freezing just from Victor's touch). He can overpower Batman, too, because his icy transformation makes his muscle tissue more fibrous.

If you'll pardon the pun, this new Mr. Freeze is only the tip of the iceberg in how "Absolute Batman" is changing things up in Gotham City.