Absolute Batman's Joker Design Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

"Abomination," the second arc of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's "Absolute Batman," has pitted Batman against a terrifying iteration of Bane. Similar to "Absolute" Batman himself, this Bane looks similar enough to his classic self but more: his Venom can make him grow as big as a building.

Batman and Bane will have their final confrontation in the upcoming "Absolute Batman" issue #14, the finale of "Abomination." But Bruce should expect no respite, because he's got the attention of Bane's master: the Joker. "Absolute Batman" #15, scheduled for release this December, will explore Joker's backstory before he comes to Gotham to confront Batman himself. How can the Joker possibly be scarier than Bane? Now we know.

Comic art collector Felix Comic Art revealed, during a YouTube live stream, black-and-white art for a wraparound cover of "Absolute Batman" #15 that he'd received. The cover depicts Dragotta's concept art for the Joker's true form, and subsequently spread across social media, as viral as laughter.

Feast your eyes on the "Absolute Joker," if you're willing to risk a good night's sleep:

The "Absolute" Joker isn't just as evil as the Devil; he might as well literally be him — pointed tail and all. "Absolute" Batman is 6' 9", so based on the drawing of them standing off, the Joker must be around 15 feet tall.

Unlike the classic Batman, "Absolute" Batman is a total underdog. Bruce Wayne is still a genius and a well-trained fighter, but he comes from a working-class family instead of old money. His equipment is all self-made, he financed his vigilantism with stolen mob money, and the adversaries he's faced so far have much greater power than he does, the Joker included.