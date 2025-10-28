Absolute Batman's Joker Design Is The Stuff Of Nightmares
"Abomination," the second arc of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's "Absolute Batman," has pitted Batman against a terrifying iteration of Bane. Similar to "Absolute" Batman himself, this Bane looks similar enough to his classic self but more: his Venom can make him grow as big as a building.
Batman and Bane will have their final confrontation in the upcoming "Absolute Batman" issue #14, the finale of "Abomination." But Bruce should expect no respite, because he's got the attention of Bane's master: the Joker. "Absolute Batman" #15, scheduled for release this December, will explore Joker's backstory before he comes to Gotham to confront Batman himself. How can the Joker possibly be scarier than Bane? Now we know.
Comic art collector Felix Comic Art revealed, during a YouTube live stream, black-and-white art for a wraparound cover of "Absolute Batman" #15 that he'd received. The cover depicts Dragotta's concept art for the Joker's true form, and subsequently spread across social media, as viral as laughter.
Feast your eyes on the "Absolute Joker," if you're willing to risk a good night's sleep:
The "Absolute" Joker isn't just as evil as the Devil; he might as well literally be him — pointed tail and all. "Absolute" Batman is 6' 9", so based on the drawing of them standing off, the Joker must be around 15 feet tall.
Unlike the classic Batman, "Absolute" Batman is a total underdog. Bruce Wayne is still a genius and a well-trained fighter, but he comes from a working-class family instead of old money. His equipment is all self-made, he financed his vigilantism with stolen mob money, and the adversaries he's faced so far have much greater power than he does, the Joker included.
Absolute Batman has been playing a slow burn with the Joker
Joker has thus far made several small appearances in "Absolute Batman." To complete the role reversal, he's a billionaire, not Bruce Wayne. As the concept art shows, Dragotta has intentionally drawn "Absolute" Joker's human self to resemble a "psycho" version of Bruce Wayne from the classic DC Universe, i.e., a stoic, black-haired man in a business suit.
The "Absolute" universe was created by Darkseid, god of evil, so evil is the natural order of the world. "Absolute" Joker's longest appearance thus far was in the "Absolute Evil" one-shot by Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli. There, he and other power players declared themselves a "Justice League" fighting against the superheroes trying to upset the way of the world.
But "Absolute Batman" has hinted that the Joker's "normal" look is not his true one. In "Absolute Batman" #6, he was emancipated, pale, and hooked up to a suit draining blood from infants to rejuvenate him:
Then, in September, Snyder shared on Twitter a cover from "Absolute Batman" #15 showing the monstrous Joker design.
As we know from Dragotta's leaked concept, this cover is not just symbolic. That design isn't just a representation of the Joker's inner monster; he literally turns into a monster with the classic Joker color scheme — his skin is a clownish white with red lips, and his horns (not hair as typical) are green.
He also has a nested mouth with rows of razor-sharp teeth, like a great white shark or Pennywise in "IT" when he opens his face to reveal the Deadlights. Dragotta's notes say the Joker's teeth are for "constant consumption," and I do not want to know what he's consuming.
Absolute Joker continues Scott Snyder's mix of Batman and horror
The Joker is typically a normal human without superpowers, just like Batman is. That's obviously not the case here; the concept art shows that in his monstrous form, the Joker can run on all fours, making him downright animalistic.
How does he get like this? Snyder has revealed that "Absolute Batman" #15 will begin with a character who appears to be the Joker's ancestor... but, I believe, will turn out to be the Joker himself. Could Joker have made a demonic pact for power and immortality?
Snyder's 2016 comic "Batman: Endgame" hinted that the Joker was actually an immortal "pale man" who intermittently appeared to terrorize Gotham. The story ultimately suggested this wasn't true, but in building "Absolute Batman" from the ground up, Snyder can let his wildest ideas out.
"Batman" #40, the final issue of "Endgame," featured a cover (drawn by Greg Capullo) of an angelic Batman slaying a Joker-themed dragon. (See above.) The genesis for the demonic "Absolute" Joker goes back to that cover. This isn't the first time Snyder has turned a Batman villain monstrous, either: "Absolute Batman" previously featured a Mr. Freeze, who was a tall, blue-skinned ice monster. Even "Absolute" Batman himself has exaggerated features: he's almost seven feet tall, all muscle, carries an axe into battle, etc.
But "Absolute" Batman is still a hero with iron resolve, and the Joker's devilish design hints at the nature of his evil. Think, what does the Devil do? He tempts you. The Joker made a deal with Bane to become his attack dog, and no doubt he's going to offer a deal to Batman, too. Batman saying "no" to a face that scary will be his greatest challenge yet.
"Absolute Batman" #1-13 are available for purchase.