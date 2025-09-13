This Batman Comic Turned The Joker Into Stephen King's Pennywise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The two most famous evil clowns in pop culture are the Joker from "Batman" and Pennywise from Stephen King's "IT." Yet while equal in their malevolence, Pennywise is in another league of evil. Pennywise is not really a "dancing clown," but a cosmic horror that has long slept under Derry, Maine. Every 27 years, it awakens to feast on the town's children and their fear. The Joker has no set origin, but the usual story is he was a normal man who fell into a vat of chemicals, then walked out with bleached skin, green hair, and a permanent smile.

The writer who has most bridged the two characters is Scott Snyder, who wrote "Batman" from 2011 to 2016. Snyder has cited King as a formative writing influence for him, and he even got King to write a story for his horror comic "American Vampire." Snyder's background in horror meant one of the strengths of his "Batman" run is how scary it can be. In his arc "Endgame" ("Batman" #35-40, art by Greg Capullo), he sought to make the Joker scarier than ever and offered a new answer to his "multiple choice" past.

The Joker often seems to be in love with Batman, or at least fixated on him as the only one who "completes" him. The terrifying question "Endgame" presents is: what if he fell out of that love? In Snyder and Capullo's first Joker arc, "Death of the Family," Batman rejected the Joker's offer to run off together, so the spurned clown is out to "close up shop." "Endgame" is no generic title but a play on words; the Joker is ending his endless game with Batman... or rather, Bruce. No longer worried about spoiling his fun by peeking too closely, the Joker has learned Batman's true identity.

In "Batman" #37, as Jim Gordon sifts through photos of tragedies from Gotham City's history, he makes a startling discovery. Over the centuries, whenever there's been suffering or a disaster in Gotham, there's a pale man grinning and laughing in the background.

DC Comics

The Joker, it appears, is an immortal or a demon who has been haunting Gotham since its founding. His persona as Batman's arch-nemesis, the Clown Prince of Crime? Merely the latest iteration of this evil. But couldn't these images be doctored? Perhaps, but then Gordon shoots the Joker dead... and the clown gets right back up. What kind of man could do that but no man at all?

"Endgame" ultimately backed away from this idea at the end, but Snyder is back writing new series "Absolute Batman." Once more, he's suggesting Joker is much older than he looks — and this time, I don't think he'll balk.