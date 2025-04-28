Batman: The Animated Series Originally Wanted A Horror Icon To Play Ra's Al Ghul

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Batman: The Animated Series" was produced to capitalize on the success of the Tim Burton "Batman" films. Both the films and cartoon played big roles in bringing a darker Batman to the wider public, the kind that may not have bothered picking up a copy of Frank Miller's comic masterpiece "The Dark Knight Returns."

"Batman: The Animated Series" is widely considered to be the superlative take on the Dark Knight and his rogues gallery. It helps that the series starred several villains never before adapted out of the comics. The pilot episode, "On Leather Wings," featured Batman fighting the monstrous Man-Bat. The 1960s "Batman" series tried and failed to include Harvey "Two-Face" Dent, but "The Animated Series" had him, gruesome origin and all. "The Animated Series" also brought in the most important Batman villain introduced since the '60s show went off the air: Ra's al Ghul (Arabic for "The Demon's Head").

Ra's debuted during writer Denny O'Neil and artist Neal Adams' tenure on "Batman" and "Detective Comics" in the 1970s. Like a James Bond movie villain, Ra's doesn't bother with any dual identity or simplistic gimmicks. He's an eco-terrorist who leads a League of Assassins, and he's also immortal thanks to a fountain of youth called the Lazarus Pit. 600 years has given Ra's al Ghul plenty of time to refine his skills and build his resources — he's the rare villain who makes Batman into an underdog. Bringing Ra's into animation also helped set the stage for Liam Neeson to play the villain in 2005's "Batman Begins"

In "Batman: The Animated Series," and then further appearances on "Superman: The Animated Series" and "Batman Beyond," the late David Warner voiced Ra's al Ghul. However, while Warner's deep and mellifluous voice fit the Demon's Head, he was not the only actor the "Batman" considered for the part.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, "Batman" voice director Andrea Romano revealed one actor who she had wanted to work with, and never got to, was Sir Christopher Lee:

"It wasn't that he said no to me, because I did make him some offers, it's just that we could never work the schedule out. He would have been an awesome Ra's al Ghul. He would have been a beautiful voice for that. But, David Warner was stunning, just really terrific, so I was glad to have David."

Lee was a busy, busy actor (he appeared in about 250 films during his life). Plus, Lee lived in England, while "Batman" recorded in Los Angeles. But like Romano, I am taken with the unused potential of Christopher Lee as Ra's Al Ghul.