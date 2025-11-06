Absolute Batman's New Take On The Joker Borrows From A Modern Horror Movie Hit

In the forthcoming "Absolute Batman" issue #15, writer Scott Snyder and guest artist Jock will reveal the origin of the series' overarching villain: who else but the Joker, baby! As part of "Absolute Batman" flipping our preconceptions of Bruce Wayne and Bat-lore, this Joker is not a clown-themed criminal mastermind. He's a sinister, scowling billionaire exerting his power to keep the world a cruel and hopeless place.

Since the "Absolute" Joker *looks* normal, does that mean he's less monstrous? Not at all! Based on a previously leaked character sheet of the Joker from "Absolute Batman" artist Nick Dragotta, the "Absolute" Joker can transform into an enormous and demonic monster. In his human form, the "Absolute" Joker is drawn to look like classical depictions of Bruce Wayne. His transforming into a monster completes the parallel; he's a reclusive billionaire with a darker alter ego, but while Batman transforms only spiritually, the Joker does so physically and gruesomely.

Newly revealed variant covers for "Absolute Batman" #15 offer an even closer look at the Joker. One cover drawn by Sanford Greene (see above) depicts the Joker in his human form as his monster self hides in the shadows. To get a look at how Jock will draw Joker in the interior art, check out his cover below:

DC Comics

Brian Bolland, artist of the most famous Joker story ever, "Batman: The Killing Joke," drew an "Absolute Batman" #15 cover similar to Jock's yet even more horrifying.

DC Comics

Both Bolland and Jock draw "Absolute" Joker, based on Dragotta's character sheet notes, with a smile that opens up to reveal row after row of jagged teeth. The imagery evokes another smile-themed villain: the unnamed demon from director Parker Finn's "Smile" films.