Absolute Batman's New Take On The Joker Borrows From A Modern Horror Movie Hit
In the forthcoming "Absolute Batman" issue #15, writer Scott Snyder and guest artist Jock will reveal the origin of the series' overarching villain: who else but the Joker, baby! As part of "Absolute Batman" flipping our preconceptions of Bruce Wayne and Bat-lore, this Joker is not a clown-themed criminal mastermind. He's a sinister, scowling billionaire exerting his power to keep the world a cruel and hopeless place.
Since the "Absolute" Joker *looks* normal, does that mean he's less monstrous? Not at all! Based on a previously leaked character sheet of the Joker from "Absolute Batman" artist Nick Dragotta, the "Absolute" Joker can transform into an enormous and demonic monster. In his human form, the "Absolute" Joker is drawn to look like classical depictions of Bruce Wayne. His transforming into a monster completes the parallel; he's a reclusive billionaire with a darker alter ego, but while Batman transforms only spiritually, the Joker does so physically and gruesomely.
Newly revealed variant covers for "Absolute Batman" #15 offer an even closer look at the Joker. One cover drawn by Sanford Greene (see above) depicts the Joker in his human form as his monster self hides in the shadows. To get a look at how Jock will draw Joker in the interior art, check out his cover below:
Brian Bolland, artist of the most famous Joker story ever, "Batman: The Killing Joke," drew an "Absolute Batman" #15 cover similar to Jock's yet even more horrifying.
Both Bolland and Jock draw "Absolute" Joker, based on Dragotta's character sheet notes, with a smile that opens up to reveal row after row of jagged teeth. The imagery evokes another smile-themed villain: the unnamed demon from director Parker Finn's "Smile" films.
The Absolute Joker has a smile right out of Smile
The first "Smile" follows therapist Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who witnesses a patient named Laura (Caitlin Stasey) die in an apparent suicide. Bizarrely, Laura had a creepy, unbroken smile on her face when she died. Soon, Rose starts seeing other people wearing similar smiles and learns she's been cursed to die grinning, too. No spoilers, but in "Smile 2," the entity shifts its target to pop star Skye Riley (Naomi Scott).
The "Smile" films thus far have been a bit light on backstory. We still don't know where this malevolent entity came from or what it wants except to continue spreading. We do know, though, what it looks like. In "Smile," it peels back its face before Rose, revealing an impossibly deep mouth filled with row after row of teeth, the perfect look for a smile-themed demon. Skye sees the same horrible face in "Smile 2."
The Joker is the most famous "creepy smile" villain in pop culture. His appearance is inspired by Conrad Veidt's character, Gwynplaine, in the 1920s film "The Man Who Laughs," rictus grin and all. Most comic artists depict the Joker with a wide and toothy smile, though Heath Ledger's Glasgow grin in "The Dark Knight" is also a famous look. The villain of "Smile" earned some unavoidable comparisons to the Joker (even here at /Film), and now this comes full circle.
While "Absolute Batman" has tossed out some monstrous villains and brutal body horror, "Batman" is not a horror story. The "Smile" entity represents trauma, and the films take a... dim view of overcoming it. Batman is the antithesis of hopelessness like that, so don't expect the Joker to be smiling by the end.
"Absolute Batman" #15 is scheduled for publication on December 10, 2025.