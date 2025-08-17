15 Most Brutal Deaths In DC Comics, Ranked

Stepping away from "Infinite Crisis" for the time being, we now turn toward one of the comics that represents a peak in the oppressively grim tone DC adopted in the '90s and 2000s — the 2004-2005 miniseries "Identity Crisis." The story by Brad Meltzer and Rags Morales begins with the discovery of Sue Dibny's body. Sue, a civilian, was the longtime wife of Justice League member Ralph Dibny (aka the Elongated Man), and had been close with many other members of the team and their spouses.

Given that her remains were disturbingly charred, the League quickly narrows their suspect list down to Doctor Light, a supervillain with the power to generate bright, hot energy who is revealed in the series to have assaulted Sue at the Justice League Watchtower sometime in the recent past. As the team rallies to track him down, they all take greater precautions to protect their loved ones — which, as it turns out, was the killer's objective all along.

In actuality, Sue was not murdered by the otherwise vile Doctor Light, but rather former fellow civilian spouse, Jean Loring. She had used her ex-husband Ray Palmer's Atom technology to merely injure Sue (hoping it would compel him to return as her protector), but she accidentally murdered her by entering her brain. She burned the corpse afterwards to throw off suspicion, and much of "Identity Crisis" unfolded as a result of her attempts to conceal her guilt.