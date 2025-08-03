12 Best DC Black Label Comics Of All Time, Ranked

Writer: Paul Dano

Many of our readers likely consider Matt Reeves' "The Batman" to be the greatest "Batman" movie of all time due to its unique focus on the psychology and heroism of its titular character (compared to "The Dark Knight," a film which some argue is stolen by Heath Ledger's Joker). But while it's certainly true that Robert Pattinson is given plenty of room to shine in the 2022 feature, there's just no denying that the movie wouldn't be as grimly compelling without Paul Dano's arresting performance as the Riddler. Dano went to great lengths to create this character from the ground up alongside Reeves, the latter of whom was so impressed by the depth and substance of Dano's work on the character's history that he urged him to share it with the world.

With the help of DC Comics and artist Stevan Subic ("Batman: Full Moon"), Dano was able to do just that. Once his work on "The Batman" had wrapped up, Dano worked with Subic and the publisher to create "The Riddler: Year One," a chilling limited series set within Reeves' "Batman" universe. More than merely presenting the origins of Edward Nashton, Dano empathetically attempts to reason how and why a young person would realistically descend into such darkness. An exploration of isolation, illness, and how a dreadful reality can fuel one man's delusion, "The Riddler: Year One" is a must read for any fan of "The Batman," as well as one of the best Riddler comics of all time.