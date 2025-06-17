Why James Gunn Thinks A New Wonder Woman Movie Will Be Easier Than A Batman Flick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Batman's future on the big screen is uncertain right now. Oh, he definitely has a future, but what's not clear is what it looks like. Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's "The Batman Part II" is dated for October 1, 2027, but has faced delays, and Reeves has not completed a script yet. Meanwhile, DC Studios President James Gunn has consistently maintained that "The Batman Part II" is still on the docket. But DC Studios has also announced another Batman movie, "The Brave and the Bold," directed by Andy Muschietti. Co-starring Robin/Damian Wayne, the film will supposedly introduce a whole new actor as the Caped Crusader.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn called Batman both "the biggest character in all of Warner Bros." and "the most popular superhero in the world." It's hard to argue, but is he so big that audiences will accept two different Batmen on film simultaneously?

As DC Studios works out Batman's future, Gunn has also confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie is in development (and we already have some suggestions for who could play Diana in the new DC Universe). Gunn dropped this insight about how he's approaching Wonder Woman to Rolling Stone:

"Wonder Woman I think is actually easier for me, because there haven't been so many infinite portrayals of Wonder Woman — definitely not in movies, but really anywhere — that there have been of Batman."

The challenge that Batman movies have reached right now is not giving people so much of a good thing that they sour on it. Wonder Woman, as Gunn argues, does not face that.