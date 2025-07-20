12 Superman Weaknesses That Don't Involve Kryptonite

Considering all of Superman's weaknesses that affect him physically, lead is undoubtedly the least effective or dangerous. It does not dampen his powers or poison him on any level (which, in fact, means that lead is way less dangerous for Superman than it is for the average human being), but simply works as a natural barrier for his super vision.

As casual fans probably know, Superman has X-ray vision, a byproduct of his ability to see the full electromagnetic spectrum thanks to the unique reaction between yellow sun radiation and his Kryptonian physiology. Because this power is (loosely) based in actual science, early "Superman" writers decided that it was only logical that he couldn't see through lead, as the material is used in the real world to block X-rays. Since the '70s, doctors have provided patients with lead aprons when they undergo an X-ray examination in an effort to protect them from potential radiation.

The most notable exploiter of this weakness is, somewhat surprisingly, Batman. In the comics, the Dark Knight has lined the Batcave, certain Bat-vehicles, and even his cowl with lead to conceal his identity and activities. (Which is surely a safe, smart thing to do — surrounding your brain in lead for several hours at a time. World's Smartest Superhero, everyone.) Additionally, in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," he also used lead to make smoke pellets that would obscure Superman's vision. On the other hand, lead can be an asset for Superman himself, shielding him from the dangerous effects of kryptonite.