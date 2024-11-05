Black Adam Vs Superman: Who Is Actually Stronger?

The superhero movie boom has produced some comic calamities (from "Fant4stic" to "Madame Web"), but none more so than 2022's "Black Adam." Star Dwayne Johnson/The Rock had been attached to star as Black Adam since 2007. Once the picture finally got rolling, he spent years hyping up that "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," suggesting Black Adam would become the new star around which other DC films would orbit.

Then the movie arrived to pretty bad reviews (read /Film's 3.5/10 "Black Adam" review here) and middling box office returns. Not even a post-credits scene cameo of Henry Cavill as Superman generated much excitement, even though Johnson had also been banking on a sequel where his Mighty Adam would face the Man of Steel. Johnson began his performing career as a wrestler, so naturally he wanted to center his superhero passion project around a fight between two heavyweights.

Alas, James Gunn has no plans for Black Adam in his rebooted DC Films, so we won't see the villain tangle with David Corenswet's new Superman. Fans are thus left hanging, desperate to know who would win if these two flying bricks clashed. The answer? I'll let Smilin' Stan Lee take it away:

"Anyone should know this. The person who'd win in a fight is the person that the scriptwriter wants to win! [...] These are fictitious characters! The writer can do whatever he wants with them!"

Indeed, comic book fans have a bad habit of treating these funny books like historical documents. There's no absolute answer to "is x stronger than x?" because these characters have been reinterpreted countless times and so their powers are fluid.

In the end, though, Superman will win against Black Adam. Why? He's the hero, and Black Adam is a villain. In superhero comics, the good guys always win. It is the fundamental law of the universe, meta-textually and literally. In "JLA: Earth-2" by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, the Justice League visit a polar opposite Earth, where their counterparts are the evil Crime Syndicate. Their attempts to help this world fail, because on this Earth, evil is destined to triumph in the same way that goodness is on theirs.

During their "JLA" run, Morrison coined the term "Darkseid Is," a refrain by the God of Evil's worshippers to show his eternal, ethereal presence. In "Final Crisis," Morrison developed the answer to this: "Superman Can." Evil endures, but it can always be overcome. Superman is a beacon of light that snuffs out Darkseid because of his strength of will. He's stronger because he has the power of a god but chooses to be just a man, and a kind one. Like Optimus Prime, Superman is "strong enough to be gentle."

That Black Adam wields his power to be a vengeful villain and a conqueror? It's a sign of weak character, not awesomeness.