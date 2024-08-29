The New 'Absolute' Superman: A New Costume & Possible New Powers, Explained

As we speak, James Gunn and Peter Safran are working to shepherd the DC Comics universe on film. We'll have a better sense of how this new franchise might play out (and whether it's here for the long haul) after "Superman" — personally directed by Gunn and starring David Corenswet as Superman — soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

While DC Films is preparing to introduce a new silver screen Superman, DC Comics is doing the same. This fall, DC is launching a new "Absolute" publishing line. This is, in a nutshell, a reboot for the shared setting of DC Comics (though it will run alongside the original instead of replacing it). Familiar characters will start from the beginning and might turn out very differently than they have before.

Comic writers Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson are the architects of "Absolute DC." On July 18, 2024, Snyder shared background on the project in his "Our Best Jackett" newsletter. He described the relaunch as "a universe where we can do the kinds of things that we tried to do with the New 52 [a previous DC reboot] where we can reinvent the characters in really daring ways that are personal to us."

"Absolute Superman" is being written by Jason Aaron ("Thor: The God Butcher," "Scalped," "Avengers,") and drawn by Rafa Sandoval ("Action Comics," "The Flash"). Details are vague so far, but Aaron has promised a reinvention of Superman. Can we believe him?