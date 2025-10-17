20 Most Powerful DC Characters Ranked

Is it possible that the DC Multiverse contains the greatest sum-total of power in the superhero genre? While the characters of Japanese sci-fi/fanatsy manga and anime generally have superior might, other superhero universes don't usually get quite as ambitious with their heroes as the House That Batman Built.

DC Comics regularly throws the Justice League against inter-dimensional entities like demons that capable of swallowing the Earth whole, universe-conquering New Gods, multiversal mass murderers capable of catalyzing an "infinite" amount of crises, and even cosmic beings and spiritual deities who transcend the pages of the comics themselves. But who among them are the strongest?

We've gone through the tiers of power in the DC Multiverse to rank the 20 strongest heroes and villains residing therein, determining their placement based on how much of a threat they pose to each other in terms of raw strength, power, and destructive capability.

Here are the 20 most powerful characters in DC Comics!