12 Most Powerful Alternate Versions Of Batman, Ranked

Batman is without a doubt one of the greatest and most iconic characters in modern fiction, a fact proved not only by his cultural ubiquity but by the ability of writers to imagine and reimagine infinite possibilities for him that are almost all fascinating in some way. Some have argued that the very concept of a reboot in cinema was popularized by Batman, via Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins." In the two decades since that film was released, the character has been revised several times in film and television, such as Matt Reeves' "The Batman" with Robert Pattinson.

However, in the comics, the character is regularly changed in more dramatic ways. DC Comics has written the Caped Crusader as Owlman, the villainous crime lord of Earth 3 and the gun-toting Batman Thomas Wayne, who took up the mantle in a world where Bruce Wayne died in the alley that night. Sometimes he's depicted as a hero flung eons into the past or future, turning him into a prehistoric barbarian or an immortal crimefighter. Despite these variations, however, it's quite rare that DC changes Batman's powers — or, rather, his lack of powers. When they do, they often can't help but turn him into a dangerously overpowered superhuman to be feared by anyone who stands in his way.

Here are the most powerful alternate versions of Batman, ranked.