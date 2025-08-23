Peacemaker Season 2 Stealthily Introduces One Of The DCU's Most Terrible Threats

Steer clear of the quantum unfolding storage area: This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 1, "The Ties That Grind."

"Peacemaker" season 1 introduced a lot of strange gadgets and alien equipment, but the horrible Auggie "White Dragon" Smith's (Robert Patrick) quantum unfolding storage area takes the cake. Uncanny even by the show's generous standards of weirdness, this extra-dimensional pocket space acts as Auggie's secret lair and workshop, and in best "Doctor Who" tradition, it's vastly bigger on the inside than you'd expect. After killing his father in season 1, Christopher "Peacemaker" Smith (John Cena) starts "Peacemaker" season 2 as the new owner of Auggie's house and the storage area. True to form, though, he mostly uses it to let his pet eagle Eagly fly around when he doesn't feel like taking them outdoors.

When Eagly locates a door that leads our protagonist to a different (and far more successful) Peacemaker's mansion, things take a steep turn for the strange. Soon, Christopher finds himself in the company of a weirdly friendly alternate-universe version of his dad, as well as his older brother, Keith (David Denman) — who, in Peacemaker's own universe, is long dead. After the events lead to Peacemaker fighting and killing his own alternate-universe counterpart, the stage is set for whatever series of disastrous but entertaining misunderstandings James Gunn plans to throw at viewers.

We don't know just how Gunn intends to handle the show's alternate-dimension elements just yet, but we do know that at least one DC Universe dimension contains strange and powerful things. In fact, the "Peacemaker" season 2 premiere teases a threat that may well become the DCU's most urgent matter a few projects down the line: The reality-bending menace known as Mister Mxyzptlk and other members of his puckish but powerful race.