5 Reasons Why Blue Beetle Flopped At The Box Office

"Blue Beetle" was a movie caught in the middle of many battles being fought at Warner Bros. Discovery at the time. The company was trying to prioritize funneling movies to HBO Max in an attempt to lure subscribers and make headway in the streaming wars. Meanwhile, Hollywood was coming to grips with the idea that the box office was still sorely needed, attempting to find a path forward on that front in the aftermath of the pandemic. Oh, and there were also two Hollywood strikes happening in 2023.

That all contributed to "Blue Beetle" bombing at the box office. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the DC Comics adaptation was originally scheduled to go directly to HBO Max before pivoting to a theatrical release. It hit theaters on the weekend of August 18, 2023, rounding out the summer on a relatively low note. It opened to just $25 million domestically against a budget in the $120 million range, and things never got much better from there.

The film finished its run with $72.4 million domestically to go with a very soft $58.3 million internationally for a grand total of $130.7 million worldwide. Even though "Blue Beetle" included a credits scene signaling franchise ambitions, it served as a major disappointment for Warner Bros. and the then-newly-formed DC Studios, which is led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

A couple of years after the initial release, the film is now trending in Netflix's top ten most-watched movie charts, continuing to find an audience on streaming. But what went wrong initially? Why did this movie fail to connect with moviegoers? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Blue Beetle" flopped at the box office. Let's get into it.