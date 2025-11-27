Will A Stranger Things Movie Ever Happen? The Duffer Brothers Provide An Answer
Netflix won the streaming wars a long time ago, but thus far the company has been reluctant, nay downright hostile, towards the idea of sending its movies to the multiplex. Sure, "KPop Demon Hunters" got a theatrical release in 2025 (which was good news all round), but otherwise, the streamer has done all it can to avoid similar releases for its other big IP. However, it appears the company is rethinking its position on this issue, as it's now set to premiere the "Stranger Things" series finale in theaters at the end of 2025 (which is certainly befitting for just about the biggest cultural phenomenon yet produced by the king of the streamers). But what about a theatrical "Stranger Things" feature film after the show's fifth and final season wraps up?
During a virtual press conference for "Stranger Things" season 5 (which /Film attended), creators Matt and Ross Duffer spoke directly (if vaguely) about this very possibility. For the time being, though, things don't look too promising on that front. As Ross Duffer put it, "I don't know about a movie. We are in early, early days of talking — we have this spin-off idea we've spoken about before. A live-action spinoff. It would be another TV series, though." According to the co-creator, it's still "early days" for the "Stranger Things" spin-off, which is said to be more of an anthology series. That said, he did wrap up his comments with a tantalizing, "The possibilities..."
Meanwhile, the Duffers have passed the baton to someone else for the first official "Stranger Things" spin-off, which was recently revealed as "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," an animated prequel show set between seasons 2 and 3. That series should ensure that "Stranger Things" keeps going forever, though whether that trajectory involves movie theaters remains unconfirmed.
Stranger Things season 5 is the end of the journey ... for now
Adding to his brother's comments during the press conference, Matt Duffer pointed out that "Stranger Things" season 5 is very much the end of the road for the characters we've all come to know and love. "I do think it's worth [saying] that it is the end of the story of these characters and Hawkins and the Upside Down," he noted. "There is a cartoon, but that's set between season 2 and 3, and the kids in that cartoon will never age, which is great. But other than that, this is the end of their journey. And we don't want to explore anything beyond that. Unless we're all destitute in, like, 20 years."
The "Stranger Things" creators have also abandoned Netflix for Paramount, which was willing to give them the one thing they wanted: theatrical releases. That means that whatever the Duffers cook up for their big screen debut (not counting their mostly overlooked 2015 psychological thriller "Hidden"), it won't be "Stranger Things"-related. That means Netflix would have to hire new talent to bring any "Stranger Things" movie to fruition in the immediate future, which seems unlikely given the way in which season 5 marks the ending of the main narrative, coupled with Netflix's bizarre resistance to theatrical releases in general.
Still, with "Stranger Things" being as big a cultural influence as it is, it does seem as though it's only a matter of time before it has to break out of its small screen, episodic boundaries. The only question is when and how that might happen, given all the aforementioned considerations.
Stranger Things is surely destined for the big screen despite Netflix's reluctance
Soon, Netflix might be forced to put its movies in theaters, and if it does, it won't do so willingly. Thus far, CEO Ted Sarandos has remained adamant that theaters aren't nearly as important or culturally relevant as pretty much everyone, including even casual film fans, thinks. Netflix does generate more revenue than the global box office, but despite its CEO's stance that theatrical releases are, to use his words, "outdated," creators and film fans continue to value the experience, which is part of the reason the Duffer Brothers departed for Paramount.
"KPop Demon Hunters" provides an interesting example of a Netflix success that almost requires the streamer to start thinking about theatrical releases. The movie, which is basically a replacement for "Stranger Things" in terms of popularity, was a mega-hit, garnering 325.1 million views and overtaking the 230.9 million views amassed by Netflix's second most-watched movie, "Red Notice." More importantly, it topped the box office when Netflix released a sing-a-long version in theaters, suggesting that as the streamer looks to increase its profits, it will have to start thinking about similar strategies for its other popular releases. After all, the streamer's subscription price hikes have made it clear that the dream of streaming is dead, and companies will be looking for ways to eke out more profit as consumers are forced to become more discerning in their viewing choices.
The point being, "Stranger Things" seems destined to become a theatrical feature film, even if it's without the Duffers' involvement. For now, however, as long as Sarandos maintains his anti-theatrical standpoint, such a thing does feel a way off.
The first part of "Stranger Things" season 5 premieres on Netflix on November 26, 2025.