Will A Stranger Things Movie Ever Happen? The Duffer Brothers Provide An Answer

Adding to his brother's comments during the press conference, Matt Duffer pointed out that "Stranger Things" season 5 is very much the end of the road for the characters we've all come to know and love. "I do think it's worth [saying] that it is the end of the story of these characters and Hawkins and the Upside Down," he noted. "There is a cartoon, but that's set between season 2 and 3, and the kids in that cartoon will never age, which is great. But other than that, this is the end of their journey. And we don't want to explore anything beyond that. Unless we're all destitute in, like, 20 years."

The "Stranger Things" creators have also abandoned Netflix for Paramount, which was willing to give them the one thing they wanted: theatrical releases. That means that whatever the Duffers cook up for their big screen debut (not counting their mostly overlooked 2015 psychological thriller "Hidden"), it won't be "Stranger Things"-related. That means Netflix would have to hire new talent to bring any "Stranger Things" movie to fruition in the immediate future, which seems unlikely given the way in which season 5 marks the ending of the main narrative, coupled with Netflix's bizarre resistance to theatrical releases in general.

Still, with "Stranger Things" being as big a cultural influence as it is, it does seem as though it's only a matter of time before it has to break out of its small screen, episodic boundaries. The only question is when and how that might happen, given all the aforementioned considerations.