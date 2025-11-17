5 Reasons Why Now You See Me: Now You Don't Dominated The Box Office

Despite being away for nearly a decade, the "Now You See Me" franchise still has some magic, it seems. The Four Horsemen returned over the weekend as the long-awaited "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" hit theaters. It proved to be a win for Lionsgate as the third installment ended up pulling off a bit of an upset at the box office.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer ("Venom"), "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" opened to $21 million domestically, which was more than enough to beat out "The Running Man" ($16.5 million) for the number one spot. The threequel overperformed, as it was expected to pull in a more modest $12 to $17 million opening. Meanwhile, "The Running Man" was looking at an opening of at least $20 million, but that's not how things shook out.

The third "Now You See Me" movie follows the now-retired Horsemen as they reunite for a diamond heist and team up with some new, younger performers. The gang is back, with Jesse Eisenberg (J. Daniel Atlas), Woody Harrelson (Merritt McKinney), Dave Franco (Jack Wilder), Isla Fisher (Henley Reeves), and Morgan Freeman (Thaddeus Bradley) all returning. Newcomers include Dominic Sessa ("The Holdovers"), Justice Smith ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Barbie"), and Rosamund Pike ("Saltburn") as the villain.

So, what went right here? Why is it that this franchise appears to be so reliable even after all these years? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" was a big hit at the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.