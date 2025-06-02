Karate Kid: Legends Box Office Proves It's Time For The Franchise To Go To Bed

It's officially time to put the "Karate Kid" franchise to bed, perhaps permanently. Sony Pictures had hoped to cash in on the '80s brand's surprising resurgence in popularity thanks in no small part to Netflix's "Cobra Kai." Unfortunately, the same audience that made that show a huge, unexpected hit didn't turn out to watch "Karate Kid: Legends" in theaters over the weekend.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, "Legends" opened to an estimated $21 million domestically over the weekend, which was good enough for third place on the charts. However, it came in well behind Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch," which continued its massive box office run with another $63 million after its record-setting Memorial Day debut. On that same note, "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" held well enough to retain the number two spot with $27.3 million.

Overseas, the latest entry in the "Karate Kid" franchise pulled in an estimated $26 million for a $47 million global debut. That's not terrible for a movie with a $45 million budget, but it was also well below pre-release estimates, which had "Legends" taking in at least $30 million just a couple of weeks ago. The downward trajectory heading into opening weekend wasn't a good sign. Now, the movie has to contend with a crowded summer calendar, with heavy-hitters such as "Ballerina," "How to Train Your Dragon," and "28 Years Later" arriving in the coming weeks. There's not a lot of reason to believe that it will leg out particularly well.

"Legends" centers on Li Fong (Ben Wang), a teenager who moves to New York City to attend a new, prestigious school. Unfortunately, it's not long before he attracts the attention of a local karate champion, forcing Li to find a way to defend himself. As a result, he seeks to enter a karate competition with the help of his kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).