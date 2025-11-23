5 Most Bizarre Silver Age Batman Villains We'd Love To See In James Gunn's DC Universe

With James Gunn's DC Universe finally starting in earnest with the release of his charming crowd-pleaser "Superman," we're truly in the age of wacky big screen DC heroes. Gunn has a particular penchant for the goofy little guys of comic book history, and thus far we've seen several long-forgotten and overlooked characters unearthed to help bring the burgeoning DC Universe to life. From "Peacemaker" confirming the existence of bizarre DC characters such as Kite Man and Bat-Mite, to the animated "Creature Commandos," which is itself based on more obscure heroes, Gunn's idiosyncratic vision for his cinematic universe is nothing like the languid, desaturated slog that was the former DC Extended Universe.

The big question is how future projects will fit into that vision. Gunn has made clear that, unlike with Marvel Studios, there won't simply be a house style to which filmmakers are beholden, meaning creators are essentially free to do whatever the heck they want (within reason). But how such disparate artistic visions will hang together remains to be seen, especially when it comes to Batman, who is still on track to appear in the upcoming "The Brave and the Bold" movie.

With Matt Reeves busy crafting his own grim and grounded take on the Dark Knight, Gunn will likely want to differentiate the DC Universe version significantly. Luckily, Batman history is packed with plenty of zany villains who would fit quite nicely into such a movie. Most of these abstruse rogues appeared during the character's Silver Age run, where Batman mostly did battle with extraterrestrials and supernaturally-powered criminals. But while such wackiness was par for the course in the 1950s and '60s, some of these villainous creations were just downright bizarre, which makes them perfect for Gunn's cinematic project. Here are a few we want to see.