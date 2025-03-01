The Animated Batman Episode That Was Banned For Being Too Raunchy

When it debuted in 2008, "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" reintroduced a more lighthearted tone to the Dark Knight's animated escapades. Ever since "Batman: The Animated Series" attained legendary status with its mature storylines and alluringly dark aesthetic, Batman cartoons had tried somewhat to emulate that approach. But "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" diverged, using a more comedic tone to appeal to younger audiences and discarding the brooding, noirish elements that had made "B:TAS" such a hit.

Based on "The Brave and the Bold" comic series which ran from 1955 to 1983, the show saw Batman teaming up with various and mostly lesser-known DC heroes, with each episode telling a standalone story involving the Dark Knight and his chosen teammate of the week. Zanier characters such as Detective Chimp would show up in this more outlandish show, which also featured more obscure villains including Starro, the main villain in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad." It wasn't quite as campy as the Adam West-led "Batman" series of the 1960s — several episodes explored darker themes — but it was a heck of a lot more fun than most of the other animated shows that had sprung up in the wake of "B:TAS."

"Batman: The Brave and the Bold" ran for three seasons on Cartoon Network until November 2011, and during that time it did manage to keep alive one grand tradition started by "B:TAS:" upsetting the censors.