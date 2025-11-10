What Happened To The Cast Of Happy Days?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a decade, from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s, "Happy Days" was one of television's most popular television series, tapping into a sense of '50s nostalgia that had taken hold of audiences who were very receptive to old-fashioned Americana after some turbulent years. It starred Ron Howard as Richie Cunningham, an everyman character coming of age in the Midwest alongside a cast of likable and entertaining supporting characters. It dominated the airwaves, generating a handful of different spinoff series, some more successful than others.

After the show finally went off the air, its large ensemble cast of actors went on to bigger and better things. While some left the industry entirely after their years on "Happy Days," others are still acting to this day or have moved onto other jobs within the industry. If you've ever wondered what the stars of "Happy Days" have been up to lately, consider this a Christmas card letter of sorts apprising you of their most recent happenings.