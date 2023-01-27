Shrinking Writers Brett Goldstein And Neil Goldman Pay Respect To Therapy [Exclusive Interview]

For the both of you, what about "Shrinking" represents what you want to see out of a comedy?

Goldstein: Well, I'm sure Bill [Lawrence] agrees with this, and Neil definitely agrees with this, don't you? I don't think there's any point in telling a story if you don't have an emotional connection to it. If you don't feel invested and moved by it, it sort of just doesn't last. It becomes meaningless. It's frivolous. We were even talking yesterday about one of the reasons "Airplane!", which you think of as such a silly film with 100 jokes a minute and is hilarious, why it's lasted.

I do think the reason that it's lasted as long as it's done is because you do care. You care the airplane lands, you care about this romance in it, you want them to succeed. You're invested in these characters, as ridiculous as that film is. It's quite an extreme example, but it still has heart, that film. It still has emotion in it. I think without that, I don't want to watch it. I don't want to make it.

I like that this is a comedy that asks questions, but doesn't really answer them. Neil, what were some of the questions you had on your mind with this that you wanted to explore?

Goldman: Just, is it possible, and how is it possible to be pulled back into the light once you're in such a dark place? I know there have been times in my life where I feel like, "How is life ever going to be the same, let alone enjoyable?" So in terms of the question, it's a question posed by Harrison's character, Paul, in the second episode when he says, "None of us get through this life unscathed." It's a question of whether we're going to drown or are we going to sort of face it and get through it? There is no getting through it unless you face it, but that's an easy thing to say. It's a hard thing to do. So most of the questions are related to that. What are the steps? What are the ways we can backslide? But ultimately, this hope that we hope is inherent in the show, which is that it's possible.

How about you, Brett?

Goldstein: I think I'm fascinated by therapy and I think it's a very important thing and I have it and think anyone who has access to it should do it. I'm interested in the kind of boundaries of it and the uniqueness of the relationship between the therapist and the patient and how you can be so close and yet not. In the world of this comedy, we can play with that a bit.

I think you are exactly right in that we asked questions. I don't know that we've got all the answers, because of course, we're not professional therapists, but we did an awful lot of research, had a lot of therapist consultants. We never wanted to be disrespectful to the profession of it. I just think it's an interesting world. And of course, everyone is people and people are flawed, no matter which position they're in in that story.