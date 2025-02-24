Why Playing Fonzie On Happy Days Was A Curse For Henry Winkler

Although Henry Winkler has starred in countless movies and TV shows over the course of his long career, for most viewers he will always be known as The Fonz. Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, the most popular character from the '70s sitcom "Happy Days," was the breakout role that made Winkler a household name. It was also the role that ruined his life. Well, sort of; as Winkler explained in a 2023 interview with TODAY, there were some downsides to playing such a beloved character, and that was before his character invented the concept of "jumping the shark."

"There were eight or nine years at a time when I couldn't get hired because I was 'The Fonz,' because I was typecast," Winkler said. "I had psychic pain that was debilitating because I didn't know what to do. I didn't know where to find it, whatever it was, I didn't know what I was going to do. I had a family. I had a dog. I had a roof. Oh. My. God."

Winkler said this during an interview for the TV show "Barry," where he played an old washed-up actor, someone who couldn't get any parts today but who still held some level of respect on account of a big role he had in his youth. The character's life story isn't identical to Winkler's — at least, we sure hope not — but it adds some fun extra meta-humor to the whole series. "Barry" is a show that's partially about how Hollywood is a cruel and unforgiving place that's nevertheless easy to get addicted to; before it drove Barry and Sally off the deep end, it did the same to the Winkler's character.

Despite the frustration that comes with being typecast as the Fonz, Winkler clarified that he considers it all worth the trouble. "I would not have traded it," he said. "Not only that but also, I don't know that I would've gotten here if I hadn't gone through the struggle."