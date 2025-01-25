Henry Winkler Had One Condition To Play Fonzie On Happy Days

Garry Marshall's sitcom "Happy Days" debuted on ABC in 1974, and it quickly became a fulcrum in popular culture. Marshall's show was set in the 1950s and served as nostalgia bait for white Boomers who were teens in post-war America. "Happy Days" starred Ron Howard as the innocent teen Richie Cunningham, and followed the wholesome adventures of him and his family. "Happy Days" didn't so much interrogate the 1950s as roll around in them. "Happy Days" spawned five spinoff shows ("Laverne & Shirley," "Blansky's Beauties," "Mork & Mindy," "Joanie Loves Chachi," and, debatably, "Out of the Blue") and it ran for 11 seasons.

The standout character on "Happy Days" was, of course, Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler), a gentle greaser, mechanic, and leather-wearing bad boy, who was Richie's best friend. The Fonz, however, wasn't so much a "bad boy" as too cool for the room. Everyone loved the character, and audiences couldn't wait to see him every week.

Howard left at the end of the show's seventh season, and Winkler became the de facto star of "Happy Days," carrying it for its final four years. Winkler, now 79, has enjoyed a lengthy, impressive, and prolific acting career, but he is still most readily recognized for his years as The Fonz.

But when Winkler was auditioning for the role back in 1974, he already knew what he did and didn't want Fonzie to be. As a professional, Winkler wanted to ensure that a "greaser" character — kind of a broad stock character by the 1970s — had a little texture. In an interview with Florida Weekly (handily transcribed by MeTV), Winkler recalls making a stipulation where, if he accepted the part of the Fonz, would be allowed to show the character's gentle side.