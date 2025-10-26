The 15 Best TV Performances That Never Won An Emmy

On average, the Primetime Emmy Awards get things right a lot more often than other industry-standard awards like the Oscars or the Grammys, in part because they have more time to correct course. A snubbed show will often get its due at a later opportunity. But that only makes the cases of repeat wins over potentially more deserving newer shows more egregious.

This list collects the 15 most notorious and absurd instances of great TV performances getting persistently paid dust by the Television Academy (and this are just some of the offenses). Some of these actors had to endure successive years of defeats on live TV, like many shows that deserved a win, while others were never even nominated. But every one of them deserved better.

Here are 15 of the best TV performances that never won an Emmy.