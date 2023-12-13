How Brooklyn Nine-Nine Reinvented Andre Braugher For A New Generation

Braugher got to play many different notes as Capt. Holt: devoted husband to Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson), a similarly socially inept but highly intelligent university professor; tough-as-nails cop and interrogator, a wonderful callback to the actor's work as Det. Pembleton that was most directly referenced in a season-five episode taking place entirely in an interrogation room as Holt and Peralta try to break a challenging suspect; and most crucially, a father figure and mentor to Peralta and Santiago, respectively. Braugher's capacity for deadpan humor was most often heightened when Holt got to indulge in his knowledge that Peralta saw him as a surrogate father. The peak comic example came in an early cold open, where Peralta inadvertently calls Holt "Dad" and gets a "Field of Dreams"-esque reaction.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as a whole felt like it had to duck and weave creatively, to balance its seeming intent of crafting a fun, goofy ensemble comedy in the vein of "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office" with the realities of what it means to be a police officer in the 21st century. (Rewatching the series, it's honestly somewhat remarkable how often the show would grapple with the difficulties of being a show about cops in the modern era, even before the George Floyd murder in the summer of 2020 drastically shifted the series' eighth and final season.) The challenge is built into Raymond Holt as a character, as his personal struggles and quest to be taken seriously by New York cops who literally presume he's turning himself in when he first walks into his precinct as a detective have to be balanced with the need for Holt and the rest of the Nine-Nine to make us laugh. It wasn't terribly surprising how effective Braugher was at navigating the dramatic pitfalls of his character, whether when Holt has to handle homophobic jibes from cops and journalists alike, or when he and Jeffords talk about the agonizing pain of racial profiling.

But even for those viewers who had seen Andre Braugher on the TNT dramedy "Men of a Certain Age" (and if you haven't, you should), his performance as Captain Raymond Holt felt like a surprise and a revelation. If you knew Andy Samberg going into "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," you had an idea of what he would bring to the table as Jake Peralta. His performance, too, grew and got deeper over time, as was the case for the rest of the already talented ensemble. As we now ponder a world without one of the most immensely talented actors of his generation, it feels fairly obvious that as good as the other ingredients of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" were to start, Andre Braugher didn't just deliver a performance to re-establish himself in the second phase of his career; he made everyone else around him raise their own bar of talent. He made everyone better while throwing down the gauntlet for his own work. It's genuinely heartbreaking to have lost Braugher at such an early age, but with "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," we can go back and marvel in a multi-faceted, emotionally complex, and incredibly funny performance that proved his talent to a younger audience.