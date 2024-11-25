Regina King Has One Condition To Return For Watchmen Season 2

One of the best things to come out of 2019 was HBO's "Watchmen," a nine-part miniseries that put its own special spin on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' 1986 comic. The normal, expected thing for a show like this to do was to adapt the original story, but showrunner Damon Lindelof chose to give us something completely new. The show is not quite a sequel, nor is it a spin-off; the best way to describe it is probably as a "Watchmen" remix.

The results were pretty stunning. Unlike the Zack Snyder film adaptation, the show understood that Alan Moore's radical political commentary was a crucial element of the comics' enduring success, and that any follow-up story set in the universe should also try to seriously critique the world around it. The 2019 show explores racism and reparations in a version of America that had been run for 25 years by liberal president Robert Redford; it's not something Alan Moore himself would've written, but it's ambitious and compelling in a way that Moore should hopefully respect, in the unlikely occasion that he ever bothers to watch the show.

(Warning: Spoilers for the TV show below.)

The show's bold take on race in America led to a compelling arc for Regina King's character Angela Abar, AKA Sister Night. Angela has to fight against an insurgent white supremacist group, all while confronting generational trauma that traces its roots to the real-life Tulsa massacre of 1920. Oh, and she turns out to be married to Dr. Manhattan, and in the season's final moments we learn she may or may not have been given Manhattan's powers. The show cuts to the end credits right before we're about to find out if she can walk on water, leaving us with a question that won't be answered unless Damon Lindelof ever decides to make a second season.

But will there ever be a second season? For Regina King at least, it seems unlikely. As he told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2020 interview,