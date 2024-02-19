The Best Episode Of The Leftovers Season 1 Left The Book Behind In The Major Way

Although "The Leftovers" is often considered one of the best TV shows of all time, it's worth remembering that it did not get off on the right foot. It was 2014, after all, and people were still mad at showrunner Damon Lindelof for the "Lost" finale. Half the viewers in that first season were hate-watching it, and when the series turned out to be another character-driven series with plenty of unexplained weird stuff going on, they did not hesitate to declare Lindelof a hack fraud yet again.

To be fair to the haters, early season 1 of "The Leftovers" was probably the weakest section of the entire show. Although there's a lot of great character work done here — especially Jill's chaotic friend group, whom the show left behind entirely in season 2 — those first five episodes felt a little too bleak and aimless. Every single character was miserable, perpetually angry at each other, and constantly making decisions so self-destructive it was agonizing to watch.

The show's miserable tone hit its height in its fifth episode, "Gladys," which centers around a horrific murder of a woman in the Guilty Remnant. The fact that the character was so depressed that she consented to her own murder, only to start pleading for her life once it was too late, was so bleak that it had viewers wondering what we were even doing here. At a certain point, why bother with a TV show that's this depressing all the time? The show needed a change in tone if it wanted to keep viewers coming back, and luckily the writers seemed very much aware of this.