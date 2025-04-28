Larry David And George Costanza's Biggest Difference, According To Jerry Seinfeld

It's well documented that the sitcom classic "Seinfeld" was drawn from the lives of its creators, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David. The pair had been working in the American stand-up comedy scene for over a decade and, as very funny men living primarily in the weirdo-stuffed world of New York City, had accumulated more than enough wild stories to fill hours upon hours of stand-up sets. They could've dined out on this material for decades! But there's way, way more money in creating a hit network sitcom, so the duo wisely took their idea to NBC. The network, well, didn't exactly get "Seinfeld" at first, but when the ratings skyrocketed in season 4, its executives learned to overlook their confusion over the show's idiosyncratic formula.

As "Seinfeld" became a pop cultural institution, fans clamored to learn more about the people behind the series. Did Jerry really run through girlfriends like that in real life? Was Michael Richards' Cosmo Kramer an accurate reflection of the real-life eccentric Kenny Kramer? Who was the inspiration for Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine Benes? And, perhaps most importantly, was George Costanza truly reflective of Larry David?

During the heyday of "Seinfeld," this was a difficult question to answer. Though David had performed on sketch shows like "Fridays" and "Saturday Night Live" (and made blink-and-you'll-miss-him appearances in two Woody Allen movies), only stand-up obsessives had an inkling as to what the comedy genius was like. Now that David is an on-screen television star himself thanks to 12 brilliant seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," we might feel like we have a pretty good bead on him. Seinfeld, however, says this isn't the case at all.

