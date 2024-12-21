How Rob Reiner Saved Seinfeld From Being Canceled On NBC

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Rob Reiner revealed that he personally had to go to the mat for "Seinfeld" to keep it from getting canceled after its second season. What was the problem? Per Reiner, "They said 'We can't have this show. What is this show? It's just people sitting around talking."

This was specifically in reference to "The Chinese Restaurant," an all-time great "Seinfeld" episode in which the gang impatiently kills time while waiting for a seat at the titular eating establishment. Network bigwig Brandon Tartikoff, once credited with saving NBC, was entirely out on the show. "So I went in there," said Reiner, "And I had a screaming, crazy thing with Brandon Tartikoff. I begged him. I said, 'Please, I promise you there'll be stories. You can't take this show off the air. It's going to be one of the great shows you've ever had.'"

How did Reiner have enough pull to save a network sitcom in 1991? Not only was he sitcom royalty as a member of the Bunker clan as Meathead on "All in the Family," he was also arguably the most bankable director in Hollywood. That year, he was riding high off a six-film streak that included "This Is Spinal Tap," "The Sure Thing," "Stand by Me," "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally..." and "Misery," and was about to score a blockbuster courtroom drama with "A Few Good Men." Reiner was a proverbial 800-lb gorilla, so when he threw his weight around just about everyone in Hollywood felt it.

The rest is television history. Tartikoff buckled, "Seinfeld" became "Seinfeld," and... yadda yadda yadda.