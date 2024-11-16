Steven Spielberg's Love For Seinfeld Inspired The Show's Most Inappropriate Joke

The filming of "Schindler's List" was, to put it mildly, a difficult experience for Steven Spielberg. Principal photography took place in Poland in and around many of the concentration camps where Jewish captives were murdered en masse. The weight should be too much for any human being to bear (clearly it isn't, because human beings carried out this unspeakable genocide), and it absolutely cut through Spielberg. As he said in Joseph McBride's "Steven Spielberg: A Biography": "I was hit in the face with my personal life. My upbringing. My Jewishness. The stories my grandparents told me about the Shoah. And Jewish life came pouring back into my heart. I cried all the time."

This was not fertile grounds for laughs, but to get through the making of such a soul-scarring motion picture, Spielberg needed some semblance of levity. And so, when he knocked off for the day, he would repair to his quarters in Poland and find lighthearted solace via two sources: phone calls from Robin Williams and videotapes of "Seinfeld" episodes.

For Jerry Seinfeld, discovering Spielberg's fandom was a godsend. As he remarked in a 2014 Reddit AMA, "That was really one of the great moments in the history of the show. We really felt like we were doing something worthwhile."

So, in classic "Seinfeld" fashion, they paid tribute to Spielberg with a wildly inappropriate gag.