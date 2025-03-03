Why Michael Richards Refused To Meet The Real-Life Inspiration For Seinfeld's Kramer

"Seinfeld" might've needed a few seasons to catch on with television viewers, but one element of the show that was a knockout from day one was Michael Richards' wildly idiosyncratic portrayal of Cosmo Kramer. An unapologetically intrusive neighbor who bursts into Jerry's apartment without knocking, helps himself to whatever is in the refrigerator or pantry and makes wild assertions about any topic that happens to be on his or someone else's mind, Kramer was the show's most reliable generator of belly laughs early on and became the series' first breakout character.

Like the other three main characters on the sitcom (and many of its supporting characters, the Soup Nazi included), Kramer was based on a person from Jerry Seinfeld and series co-creator Larry David's life. It didn't take long for journalists to discover the existence of Kenny Kramer because he was determined to cash in on his quasi-celebrity, but this also complicated things for the show. While Kenny Kramer, with his long, frizzy hair and motormouth persona, was undeniably a true eccentric, he wasn't exactly like the Kramer television viewers had come to know and kinda-sorta love on the show.

Was this due to Richards' inability to nail down all of the real-life Kramer's mannerisms? Not at all. In fact, when Richards began shaping his interpretation of the Kramer that Seinfeld and David had written, he didn't want to get to know Kenny Kramer at all.