15 Best Movies Like The Menu

Rich people are en vogue. Not in a literal sense, as more and more of the 99% have realized the extent of their bourgeois overlords' treachery, but within the realm of fiction. From "The White Lotus" to "Succession," horrible rich people populate some of our favorite television shows and films. In cinema, many films about wealthy people see these protagonists getting their comeuppance, a genre we might call "eat the rich" films.

"The Menu," a 2022 horror movie starring Anya Taylor-Joy, takes that conceit seriously. Joy plays a sex worker and the date of a wealthy foodie (Nicholas Hoult). They travel to a renowned restaurant run by an exacting chef (Ralph Fiennes), where the moneyed patrons become part of the meal. In a darkly comedic fashion, the film points out the prosperous culture of the wealthy, which only an outsider like Joy's character can see through.

If this tasty social commentary struck your fancy, you're in luck. We've compiled a list of films that share qualities with "The Menu," whether through their "eat the rich" mentality, an intense focus on food, or a keen eye for the cost of perfection.