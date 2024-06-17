Godzilla Vs. Kong's Adam Wingard Has Regret Over The Opening Credit Errors

To date, there have been five films and one TV series in the MonsterVerse series, a high-profile American reinterpretation of Toho's long-running Godzilla series. The series began in 2014 with Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla," and that first film was a massive hit, but in terms of quality, the Monsterverse overall has been a mixed bag at best. Jordan Vogt-Roberts' "Kong: Skull Island" was a decent blockbuster, but the first and third films in the series — the third being "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" — lacked a sense of whimsy and fun, qualities vital to the Toho Godzilla films of the '60s and '70s.

It wouldn't be until Adam Wingard directed "Godzilla vs. Kong" in 2021 that the code would be cracked. Edwards had previously tried to make Godzilla into something smoky and stern, capturing the tone of a post-9/11 bum-out actioner with none of the actual thematic heft. Wingard knew that a film with giant monsters wailing on each other ought to be, y'know, fun. "Godzilla vs. Kong" introduced magical portals to a mystical Hollow Earth realm, flying electrical starships, and Mechagodzilla, a robotic monster secretly controlled by the psychic waves emanating from King Ghidorah's salvaged skull. Fun!

Despite the silly tone, however, the Monsterverse movies still all shared the same terse opening credits. The names of each one of the credited filmmakers were accompanied by on-screen "facts" about monsters, designed to look like biological field notes collected by some oblique government agency. The "facts" are then hastily redacted, giving audiences a mere glimpse.

In a Reddit AMA from three years ago, Wingard talked about those opening credits, and some eagle-eyed fans, quick with a Blu-ray pause button, spotted a few mistakes embedded in them. Wingard could only send his deepest regrets on the matter.