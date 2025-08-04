The 10 Most Underrated '80s Horror Movies You Need To Watch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There may be no other decade more directly associated with classic horror in the general public consciousness than the 1980s. This is the decade of the slasher genre-shaping "Friday the 13th," of Freddy Krueger famously saving New Line Cinema with "A Nightmare on Elm Street," of Sam Raimi blowing open the doors of independent filmmaking with "The Evil Dead," and of dead-on-arrival bombs turned cult classics like John Carpenter's "The Thing."

The corruption of the Ronald Reagan presidency, if nothing else, proved to be fertile ground for the horror genre's dread and bloodshed. But as always, not all films are created equal — and neither is the public's reception to them. The '80s are chock-full of unseen or under-appreciated gems that stand up to the canonized classics of the era, from disregarded franchise sequels to overlooked ventures from American and international genre masters. There's a wealth of riches (and blood, guts, hacking, slashing, creatures, monsters, ghouls, goblins, ghosts, etc.) to be found within what feels like an endless depth of hidden '80s horror treasures.

Here are the most underrated '80s horror movies that you need to watch.