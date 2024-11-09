40 Years Ago, Wes Craven's Greatest Horror Creation Became A Box Office Sensation

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Every studio rejected it." These are the words of the late horror master Wes Craven, speaking in a 2014 oral history with Vulture regarding his 1984 cinematic classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street." It's difficult to imagine the horror genre — if not broader pop culture — without Freddy Krueger in it, but it was, indeed, a Herculean task getting this now-classic horror movie made. "I have the rejection letter from Universal framed on my office wall," Craven added.

What's perhaps most amazing of all is that this wasn't even Craven's first film. The man that would eventually go on to save the slasher in the '90s with "Scream" already had "Last House on the Left" and "The Hills Have Eyes" on his resume, as well as some made-for-TV flicks. Yet, the notion of a killer who murders teenagers in their dreams was, at the time, too much for Hollywood to handle. That is, until the script wound up on the desk of one Mr. Robert "Bob" Shaye at New Line Cinema. It proved to be a match made in heaven, and a match that made the studio an awful lot of money.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at the original "A Nightmare on Elm Street" in honor of its 40th anniversary. We'll go over the film's real-life-inspired origins, what was going on with the horror genre at that time, why New Line was willing to bet on Craven's idea, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened after it became a success, and what lessons we can learn from it four decades later. Let's dig in, shall we?