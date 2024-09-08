Johnny Depp's First Movie Is Also His Highest-Rated Project On Rotten Tomatoes

Watching the films of Johnny Depp is a fraught exercise in 2024. Depp has been frequently in trouble with the law throughout his career, having gotten into fights, having threatened paparazzi, and having once trashed a hotel room. A lot of Depp's early temper problems were likely connected to his admitted alcoholism, something he wrestled with for a long span of his life. Depp's highly publicized separation from his wife Amber Heard also caused a media firestorm, leading to mutual accusations of physical abuse, more drug use, and a lot of bad blood. Both Depp and Heard were found guilty of defamation.

Many have come to refuse Depp's movies altogether, hating the abuse he visited upon Heard. Ever since 2018, Depp has appeared in the public eye less and less frequently. His film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" wasn't a big hit, and his character was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the follow-up. He has made very few films since, and none of them have been major studio releases. Depp is persona non grata.

It's a pity he made himself so difficult to like, as Depp turned in many great performances throughout his career, often taking daring, weird, edgy roles, happy to play a long string of weirdos and maniacs. His work with Tim Burton remains first-rate ("Ed Wood" probably being the best of their many collaborations), and his dizzying performance in "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" is one for the ages. We worked with John Waters on "Cry-Baby," happy to use the rockabilly comedy to eschew his late '80s "teen heartthrob" reputation.

Of all of Depp's scripted films, however, his first remains his best reviewed. In 1984, when Depp was only 20, he appeared in Wes Craven's horror classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street," a film that sports a 95% approval rating on the famed aggregate.