Why Stuart Gordon Chose To Adapt Re-Animator For His First Movie

Whenever I think of Stuart Gordon's "Re-animator," I think of severed heads. Dr. Hill and his noggin made a distinct impression on me the very first time I watched the film. There are so many things to love about this story that revolves around a mad Dr.Frankenstein-esque scientist named Herbert West, but one of my absolute favorite things is the way Gordon manages to inject the goofiest, crassest humor into an already bizarre film. Hill and his head provide some of the best examples of the kind of humor and perversity that animate (pun only slightly intended) the entire movie. "Re-animator" is not a film for everyone, but for much of the horror community, it is a classic that simply cannot be missed.

Based on the H.P. Lovecraft story, "Herbert West — Reanimator," the film tells the tale of a mad scientist who has created a serum that reanimates dead bodies. The only problem is, after reanimation, the dead tend to not be too keen on being alive again. They exhibit violent tendencies and are uncontrollable. While the serum does technically bring them back to life, they are a far cry from the people they were before they died. West, however, does not care. Feeling he is on the verge of a breakthrough, he infiltrates the local hospital morgue and injects cadavers with the reagent serum to study them. What follows is a wonderful mash-up of hijinx and gore so ridiculous you can't help but love it.

"Re-animator" is so unashamedly gross that it's hard to imagine it as Gordon's first feature. He came from a theater background that was decidedly un-horror. His early career begs the question, how did such a crazy horror story become the first feature film of this new movie director, especially when he was more involved with experimental, art-house type plays rather than the bloody world of severed heads and feral, reanimated house pets?