From 2005 to 2017, audiences tuned in to "Bones," a mystery drama that follows the investigations of Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her team at the Jeffersonian Institution. Into the mix falls Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), a rugged, charismatic Supervisory Special Agent FBI Liaison to the institution whose open-minded personality clashes with Brennan's pragmatism — but also makes them a great team.

Naturally, the pair begin a romance that starts as minor flirtations before exploding into a full-on relationship by the series' end, a through line that counters the often dark and gory cases encountered by the investigators and layers the crime drama (and ghost-less supernatural) with an abundance of heart and emotion. Like any good TV show, "Bones" leans hard on the chemistry between its characters, and often shuffles back and forth between dark crime drama revolving around larger-than-life villains and quirky comedy exploring the personal lives of its heroes.

Still, like any series, "Bones" occasionally stumbles throughout its impressive decade-plus run, with a few elements that don't make sense. Every season is worth a watch, but nearly 10 years after its ending, it's clear that some work better than others. Here's every season of "Bones" ranked from worst to best, assembled in the most logical way possible.